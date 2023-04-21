AI-generated spam may soon be flooding your inbox

Each day, messages from Nigerian princes, peddlers of wonder drugs and promoters of can’t-miss investments choke e-mail inboxes. Improvements to spam filters only seem to inspire new techniques to break through the protections.

Now, the arms race between spam blockers and spam senders is about to escalate with the emergence of a new weapon: generative artificial intelligence (AI). With recent advances in AI made famous by ChatGPT, spammers could have new tools to evade filters, grab people’s attention and convince them to click, buy or give up personal information.

As director of the Advancing Machine and Human Reasoning Lab at the University of South Florida, I research the intersection of AI, natural language processing and human reasoning. I have studied how AI can learn the individual preferences, beliefs and personality quirks of people.

This can be used to better understand how to interact with people, help them learn, or provide them with helpful suggestions. But this also means you should brace yourself for smarter spam that knows your weak spots – and can use them against you.

Spam, spam, spam



So, what is spam?

Spam is defined as unsolicited commercial e-mails sent by an unknown entity. The term is sometimes extended to text messages, direct messages on social media and fake reviews on products. Spammers want to nudge you towards action: buying something, clicking on phishing links, installing malware or changing views.

Spam is profitable. One e-mail blast can make US$1,000 (S$1,334) in only a few hours, costing spammers only a few dollars – excluding initial set-up. An online pharmaceutical spam campaign might generate around US$7,000 per day.

Legitimate advertisers also want to nudge you to action – buying their products, taking their surveys, signing up for newsletters – but whereas a marketer e-mail may link to an established company website and contain an unsubscribe option in accordance with US federal regulations, a spam e-mail may not.

Spammers also lack access to mailing lists that users signed up for. Instead, spammers utilise counter-intuitive strategies such as the “Nigerian prince” scam, in which a Nigerian prince claims to need your help to unlock an absurd amount of money, promising to reward you nicely. Savvy digital natives immediately dismiss such pleas, but the absurdity of the request may actually select for naivete or advanced age, filtering for those most likely to fall for the scams.

Advances in AI, however, mean spammers might not have to rely on such hit-or-miss approaches. AI could allow them to target individuals and make their messages more persuasive based on easily accessible information, such as social media posts.

Future of spam



Chances are you have heard about the advances in generative large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. The task these generative LLMs perform is deceptively simple: Given a text sequence, predict which token – think of this as a part of a word – comes next. Then, predict which token comes after that. And so on, over and over.

Somehow, training on that task alone, when done with enough text on a large enough LLM, seems to be enough to imbue these models with the ability to perform surprisingly well on a lot of other tasks.

Multiple ways to use the technology have already emerged, showcasing its ability to quickly adapt to, and learn about, individuals. For example, LLMs can write full e-mails in your writing style, given only a few examples of how you write. And there’s the classic example – now over a decade old – of US retailer Target figuring out a customer was pregnant before she did.

Spammers and marketers alike would benefit from being able to predict more about individuals with less data. Given your LinkedIn page, a few posts and a profile image or two, LLM-armed spammers might make reasonably accurate guesses about your political leanings, marital status or life priorities.

Our research showed that LLMs could be used to predict which word an individual will say next with a degree of accuracy far surpassing other AI approaches, in a word-generation task called the semantic fluency task. We also showed that LLMs can take certain types of questions from tests of reasoning abilities and predict how people will respond to that question. This suggests that LLMs already have some knowledge of what typical human reasoning ability looks like.

If spammers make it past initial filters and get you to read an e-mail, click a link or even engage in conversation, their ability to apply customised persuasion increases dramatically. Here again, LLMs can change the game. Early results suggest that LLMs can be used to argue persuasively on topics ranging from politics to public health policy.