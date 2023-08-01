AI entering the dating pool is a bleak prospect

As matchmaking apps struggle, the temptation to lean on this technology could prove risky

Elaine Moore

There is also the possibility that the technology will supercharge the problem of fake accounts. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
6 min ago
Terrible news from the world of online dating. As if a parade of dubious romantic prospects and dead-end chats was not bad enough, artificial intelligence (AI) has dipped its toe into the dating pool.

Eleven years ago, Tinder helped to turn dating into a series of quick-fire interactions on the Internet. But for some jaded users, even writing “Hi” to a romantic prospect is now too much effort. Tech start-ups such as Rizz and YourMove AI are gaining a foothold in the sector by offering AI assistance in creating witty opening lines and appealing profiles.

