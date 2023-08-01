AI entering the dating pool is a bleak prospect

Terrible news from the world of online dating. As if a parade of dubious romantic prospects and dead-end chats was not bad enough, artificial intelligence (AI) has dipped its toe into the dating pool.

Eleven years ago, Tinder helped to turn dating into a series of quick-fire interactions on the Internet. But for some jaded users, even writing “Hi” to a romantic prospect is now too much effort. Tech start-ups such as Rizz and YourMove AI are gaining a foothold in the sector by offering AI assistance in creating witty opening lines and appealing profiles.