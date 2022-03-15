AI data bonanza will intensify geo-strategic competition

What Galileo did for Venice is an early example of the power of geo-spatial data.

Mark Purdy For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in the early hours of Feb 24, the first indication that the conflict had begun came not from official sources but from independent researchers monitoring high-precision mapping images and Russian TikTok videos. Since then, AI algorithms have been used to comb through satellite images to help governments and humanitarian organisations track the movement of refugees, military vehicles and troops, and to provide before-and after-verification of military claims around targets and casualties.

Governments have long realised that new ways to capture and analyse data can confer important geo-strategic advantages. One of the earliest examples of the use of geo-spatial data was Galileo's gift of a specially made telescope to the trading city of Venice in the early 17th century.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 15, 2022, with the headline AI data bonanza will intensify geo-strategic competition. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top