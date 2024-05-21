AI chatbots intrude into online communities where people are trying to connect

Research suggests that the human component of online communities is what makes them so valuable for both information-seeking and social support.

Casey Fiesler

According to a help page, Meta AI will respond to a post in a group if someone “asks a question in a post and no one responds within an hour". PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 21, 2024, 05:07 PM
Published
May 21, 2024, 05:00 PM
A parent asked a question in a private Facebook group in April: Does anyone with a child who is both gifted and disabled have any experience with New York City public schools? The parent received a seemingly helpful answer that laid out some characteristics of a specific school, beginning with the context that “I have a child who is also 2e,” meaning twice exceptional.

On a Facebook group for swopping unwanted items near Boston, a user looking for specific items received an offer of a “gently used” Canon camera and an “almost-new portable air-conditioning unit that I never ended up using.”

