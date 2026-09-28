AI can uncover others’ secrets. Can we resist judging and sharing?

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AI can piece together details that people never disclosed. Their privacy also depends on what we choose to do with that information.

As AI-generated conclusions become a more regular part of how information is consumed, privacy cannot depend on regulation alone, says the writer.

What if the price of your groceries depended not only on what you bought, but also on what a retailer’s algorithm had worked out about you?

From Oct 1 , the US state of Maryland will ban food retailers from using consumers’ personal data to charge them different prices. Such laws are likely to become increasingly common.