AI can help young people, but it can’t help them grow up
When the young lean too heavily on AI, they may miss out on the struggles and experiences that can shape them.
Jayanth Nagarajan
With the Government rolling out its five-year SG Youth Plan to help young people navigate their careers and personal development, we again find ourselves discussing how they can prepare for an uncertain future.
Universities have been rethinking assessments, employers are reconsidering entry-level work, and today’s students will enter a labour market being reshaped by AI systems capable of writing, coding and analysing. The usual response is that resilience, critical thinking and creativity will matter more.