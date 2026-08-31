AI can help young people, but it can’t help them grow up

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When the young lean too heavily on AI, they may miss out on the struggles and experiences that can shape them.

Artificial intelligence can help us perform many tasks, but some aspects of growing up still need to be lived rather than delegated to technology, says the writer.

With the Government rolling out its five-year SG Youth Plan to help young people navigate their careers and personal development, we again find ourselves discussing how they can prepare for an uncertain future.

Universities have been rethinking assessments, employers are reconsidering entry-level work, and today’s students will enter a labour market being reshaped by AI systems capable of writing, coding and analysing. The usual response is that resilience, critical thinking and creativity will matter more.