Straitstimes.com header logo

AI can help young people, but it can’t help them grow up

When the young lean too heavily on AI, they may miss out on the struggles and experiences that can shape them.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Artificial intelligence can help us perform many tasks, but some aspects of growing up still need to be lived rather than delegated, says the writer.

Artificial intelligence can help us perform many tasks, but some aspects of growing up still need to be lived rather than delegated to technology, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Jayanth Nagarajan

With the Government rolling out its five-year SG Youth Plan to help young people navigate their careers and personal development, we again find ourselves discussing how they can prepare for an uncertain future.

Universities have been rethinking assessments, employers are reconsidering entry-level work, and today’s students will enter a labour market being reshaped by AI systems capable of writing, coding and analysing. The usual response is that resilience, critical thinking and creativity will matter more.

See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

Children and youth

Artificial Intelligence

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.