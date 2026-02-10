AI boyfriends: Is this the way the world ends?

Young men and women seem to be increasingly fed up with one another. In the physical world, they are spending less time hanging out face-to-face. In the digital world, their attempts to date on apps often stall at the “talking stage” because they fear being hurt or rejected.

And in the political world, they seem to be moving in different directions entirely. From the US to Germany, South Korea to Tunisia, ideological gaps have opened up between young women (who are more liberal) and young men (who are more conservative).