Straitstimes.com header logo

AI Armageddon looks different from China

If Beijing wants to lead the world in the technology, it must be willing to work with other nations on the threats both sides can at least agree on.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The latest safety rallying cry in the US is the incredibly hollow phrase “pace the frontier,” a jargony proposal from Anthropic PBC’s Dario Amodei (left) that garnered a rare agreement from OpenAI’s Sam Altman (right) and xAI’s Elon Musk. 

The latest safety rallying cry in the US is the incredibly hollow phrase “pace the frontier”, a jargony proposal from Anthropic’s Dario Amodei (left) that garnered a rare agreement from OpenAI’s Sam Altman (right) and xAI’s Elon Musk.

PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

Catherine Thorbecke

Rather than rogue artificial intelligence agents supposedly killing us all, Beijing has a more immediate nightmare: That the technology could help humans tear society apart first. 

After Silicon Valley spent the past week ramping up fears of AI destroying humanity, China rebuffed what it sees as “fearmongering”. Minister of State Security Chen Yixin separately penned an essay on Sept 13 offering a glimpse into some of the nation’s biggest fears. It doesn’t mention human extinction. The top concern is how the technology could ruin social stability via deepfakes, influence operations, and cognitive warfare at scale. Second was cyberthreats that could make it much easier to harvest sensitive and personal information.

See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

China

Cyber security

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.