After O-level results, don’t choose JC or poly just to get into university

The GCE O-level results will be released on Jan 12. Hearing the stories of friends and their children eagerly awaiting news of this milestone over this past week has transported me back to the day when I chose to apply to a local polytechnic some 20 years ago, which required some serious negotiating with my parents.

Back then, even my classmates thought I was crazy. There was an assumed hierarchy of choice in my secondary school, with most of my classmates eventually entering a top junior college (JC).