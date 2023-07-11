After a boost from Russia, Nato faces new tests

At its summit in Vilnius, Nato has to reckon with questions about Ukraine’s membership application and the military alliance’s security role beyond Europe

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The military alliance has to reckon with questions about its role beyond Europe, says the writer. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Just three years ago, French President Emmanuel Macron publicly dismissed the Nato military alliance as “brain-dead”. Although many Western leaders were shocked by his undiplomatic outburst, quite a few privately shared his view that a military alliance put together during the Cold War was struggling to find a purpose.

Yet as heads of state and government of the 31 Nato member countries gather on Tuesday for their annual summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, even the harshest critics of the alliance can no longer deny its centrality in Europe’s security. They include Mr Macron, who is now a tireless promoter of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s importance in deterring Russia.

