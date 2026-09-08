AfD and the German election result heard all around the world
Giden Rachman
The worst-case scenarios now have to be considered.
It is rare for provincial German elections to be watched all over the world. But the huge surge in support for the Alternative for Germany party in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday is truly an event of global significance. The AfD’s Saxony branch has been classified as rightwing extremist by Germany’s domestic intelligence services. Some in the party flirt with Nazi imagery and slogans.