AfD and the German election result heard all around the world

Top candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany, Ulrich Siegmund, with a supporter following a press conference in Berlin on Sept 7, the day after the Saxony-Anhalt state elections.

The worst-case scenarios now have to be considered.

It is rare for provincial German elections to be watched all over the world. But the huge surge in support for the Alternative for Germany party in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday is truly an event of global significance. The AfD’s Saxony branch has been classified as rightwing extremist by Germany’s domestic intelligence services. Some in the party flirt with Nazi imagery and slogans.