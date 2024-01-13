Advice from an ex-gym bro who used to hyper-diet

Being health-conscious should be applauded. But the line between dedication and obsession is a thin one.

Swarnabho Sarkar

If pursuing fitness is purely a path of self-improvement, we need to place more value in progress and less in a warped sense of perfection. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

I am a former gym bro. I used to be obsessed with putting on muscle and managing my diet to supplement the heavy lifting I did at the gym. I would meticulously track the macronutrients for every bit of food I consumed throughout the day. 

When I looked at a plate of food, all I saw was the number of grams of protein it represented. I even went to the extent of staying up at night waiting for my dinner to digest so that I could stuff myself with high-protein, low-carb bread to hit my daily protein quota. If I failed to do that, I would berate myself and refuse to sleep.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top