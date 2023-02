It’s been more than a fortnight since the bombshell announcement that Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) would move from Barker Road to the new town of Tengah. Yet emotions still run high.

“It’s a good thing the riot police were not called in,” a friend remarked tongue-in-cheek after a townhall with the ACS board of governors and the Old Boys’ Association on Wednesday night, with more than a ring of truth to it.