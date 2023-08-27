Accepting the many versions of ourselves

In the evening, tied to my book in the silence, sometimes my hand moves involuntarily. Starting with the frontal bone, it runs over the parietal bone and to the occipital bone. If you’re unfamiliar with this skeletal territory, be grateful. I am talking about my skull. It is absent of hair and I often wonder where it went.

It’s not that baldness reminds me of annoying uncles and skinheads. Or that it has often indicated punishment. It’s not even that I’ll never be as imperiously beautiful as Imperator Furiosa or as remotely holy as the Dalai Lama. It’s just that it isn’t me.