Accept your fate. Don’t wear shorts to the office

The long, hot summer can drive men to strange places. The stifling weather tests our collective powers of reason, like air-conditioners taxing the power grid. The latest idea, which would mortify Oscar Wilde, George Plimpton or your grandfather, is for men to wear shorts to the office. Yes, dress codes are frowned upon by the casual generations, but do you really want to see your boss’ knees?

Summer in the city is intense. You wake up on a Monday morning and stare at a diabolical heat index that’s just going to get worse. You may be consumed by feelings of professional insubordination when your presence is required in the office, especially if your boss is calling in from her country house. An e-mail you sent to a European colleague bounces back, saying he’s on holiday for another four weeks.