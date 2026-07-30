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Accept your fate. Don’t wear shorts to the office

It might be hot, but men must resist showing the knee.

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Government officials in casual dress code, including shorts, tee shirts and sneakers, as part of Tokyo’s ‘Cool Biz’ initiative.

Government officials in a casual dress code, including shorts, T-shirts and sneakers, as part of Tokyo’s “Cool Biz” initiative.

PHOTO: AFP

David Coggins

The long, hot summer can drive men to strange places. The stifling weather tests our collective powers of reason, like air-conditioners taxing the power grid. The latest idea, which would mortify Oscar Wilde, George Plimpton or your grandfather, is for men to wear shorts to the office. Yes, dress codes are frowned upon by the casual generations, but do you really want to see your boss’ knees?

Summer in the city is intense. You wake up on a Monday morning and stare at a diabolical heat index that’s just going to get worse. You may be consumed by feelings of professional insubordination when your presence is required in the office, especially if your boss is calling in from her country house. An e-mail you sent to a European colleague bounces back, saying he’s on holiday for another four weeks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.