A year on, the West will soon face its biggest tests in the Ukraine war

“We have a stronger endurance than Putin.” That’s how Mr Christoph Heusgen, the distinguished former German ambassador who currently chairs the Munich Security Conference, summed up the proceedings of Europe’s most important get-together of leaders and military thinkers, which concluded over the weekend.

The assembled ranks of heads of state and governments, army generals, spooks and think-tankers all nodded in agreement. And for good reason. For as Europe marks a year since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, the alliance of countries that rallied against him remains as strong as ever.