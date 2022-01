My book, A World In Disarray, was published five years ago this month. The book's thesis was that the Cold War's end did not usher in an era of greater stability, security and peace, as many expected. Instead, what emerged was a world in which conflict was much more prevalent than cooperation.

Some criticised the book at the time as being unduly negative and pessimistic. In retrospect, the book could have been criticised for its relative optimism.