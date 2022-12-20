A wave of Covid-19 reveals flaws in China’s health system

It is better than it used to be, but still needs reform

The Economist

In the coming weeks, deaths will rise rapidly as the disease takes its toll on an undervaccinated population. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
26 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Within the next month, China’s medical institutions will face their “darkest hour”. This warning by prominent doctor Zhang Wenhong has been circulated by state media. It reflects a view that not long ago would have been treated as heresy in “zero-Covid” China. But with the virus now sweeping the country, including its hospitals, talk of crushing it has ceased. People are queueing for hours at fever clinics. Medical staff are falling sick in droves. In the coming weeks, deaths will rise rapidly as the disease takes its toll on an undervaccinated population.

For much of the past three years, since cases of Covid-19 were first detected in the central city of Wuhan, the government has viewed its handling of the pandemic with pride. It had succeeded in keeping Covid-19 at bay and deaths to an astonishingly small number compared with many other countries. It had also managed to turn this to great propaganda advantage. At least until late 2022, when the virus began to run loose and protests erupted over lockdowns that were often brutally enforced, many people appeared to buy the official line that China’s accomplishments were the product of a superior political system: one said to be uniquely capable of mobilising people and resources on a scale needed to prevent the virus from spreading.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top