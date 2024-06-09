A virtual twin of Orchard Road intriguing, but real experience counts

There have been many attempts to boost footfall at Singapore’s prime shopping belt, but we need to focus on what truly matters to the average visitor.

Alyssa Woo
Assistant Business Editor
At the core, the Orchard Road district still grapples with a lacklustre shopping identity and experience, detracting from its allure and potential, says the writer. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Jun 09, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Jun 09, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A stretch of Orchard Road is set for a virtual replica and a space in the digital world.

The model, developed by tech start-up Alteredverse in collaboration with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), is a good effort to attract younger online shoppers and includes some practical attempts to increase real-world traffic and convert these visits into money spent at the malls or during hotel stays. It also seems like a practical tool to help tourists plan their shopping itinerary, and for locals to keep up to date on any new stores in town.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top