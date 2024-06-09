A virtual twin of Orchard Road intriguing, but real experience counts

A stretch of Orchard Road is set for a virtual replica and a space in the digital world.

The model, developed by tech start-up Alteredverse in collaboration with the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), is a good effort to attract younger online shoppers and includes some practical attempts to increase real-world traffic and convert these visits into money spent at the malls or during hotel stays. It also seems like a practical tool to help tourists plan their shopping itinerary, and for locals to keep up to date on any new stores in town.