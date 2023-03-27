A very Swiss identity crisis

“No one becomes a murderer more easily than a fatherland,” wrote Friedrich Durrenmatt, Switzerland’s national playwright.

Earlier in March, the country killed one of its own. At a hastily convened press conference in the capital Bern on a Sunday evening, the government and regulators announced Credit Suisse’s 167-year run as one of the pillars of Swiss society was over. The huge bank, the locomotive of Switzerland’s industrial miracle, weakened by years of scandal, was to be folded into its bigger rival UBS.