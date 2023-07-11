A US-China ‘war’ is on over a worldwide web of undersea cables

As conduits of the world’s data, these fibre-optic lines are considered valuable security and strategic assets.

Denny Roy
Facing US opposition, China has suffered several recent defeats in the undersea cable war. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Thousands of metres under the sea,  the United States and China are fighting a quiet “war”. The weapons are not submarines but networks of fibre-optic cables running along the sea floor that make the global Internet work.

These cables are conduits for the world’s data, which makes them valuable strategic and security assets. Currently, the US is ahead in the contest to control these assets. The global reliance on undersea cables, however, creates new openings for the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to employ grey-zone tactics in its pursuit of a regional sphere of influence.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top