A university place for every Singaporean who can benefit from degree education

The Ministry of Education can be bolder as it considers changes to the university cohort participation rate.

Senior Education Correspondent
Singapore Management University graduates in December last year. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Even as the yearly university admission exercise for about 17,000 degree places is ongoing, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has announced that his ministry will study the matter of whether there is a need to open up more university places.

While presenting the Ministry of Education's (MOE) budget for the year on March 7, he said that as Singapore transforms its economy and creates more jobs for degree holders, the Government will look at whether it should go beyond the current university cohort participation rate (CPR) of 50 per cent.

