A tale of two cities, two Isetans and a retail conundrum

Why is Isetan thriving in Tokyo while consolidating in Singapore? Its story holds lessons for all department stores.

After Isetan Serangoon Central (pictured) at NEX shopping mall closes in April, Isetan Scotts will be the brand's sole Singapore outlet.

A wealthy, impeccably groomed woman steps into an ultra-prestigious department store in an upmarket shopping district. Renowned as the trendiest retailer in the country, the store offers the finest in fashion, accessories, homeware and food – so aspirational that many office ladies regard the ability to shop freely at its supermarket as a life milestone.

At another department store operated by the same Japanese parent company and located, like the other, in an upmarket shopping area, it attracts a slightly above-mass-market clientele who, reflecting the tropical climate, are typically dressed in a more casual style.