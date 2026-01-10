For subscribers
Commentary
A tale of two cities, two Isetans and a retail conundrum
Why is Isetan thriving in Tokyo while consolidating in Singapore? Its story holds lessons for all department stores.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Dianna Chang
Follow topic:
A wealthy, impeccably groomed woman steps into an ultra-prestigious department store in an upmarket shopping district. Renowned as the trendiest retailer in the country, the store offers the finest in fashion, accessories, homeware and food – so aspirational that many office ladies regard the ability to shop freely at its supermarket as a life milestone.
At another department store operated by the same Japanese parent company and located, like the other, in an upmarket shopping area, it attracts a slightly above-mass-market clientele who, reflecting the tropical climate, are typically dressed in a more casual style.