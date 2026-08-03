A super-aged Singapore needs traffic regulations for more than bad drivers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tougher penalties should deter deliberate risk. An ageing society and increasingly automated transport system also need rules that support safe mobility.

In Singapore, stricter rules and tougher traffic penalties have been proposed for good reason . Between 2021 and 2025, the road traffic fatality rate rose by 24 per cent and traffic violations by 38 per cent.

On July 31, the police announced a tightening of the demerit points system to keep irresponsible motorists off the roads for longer. From January 2027, drivers will face suspension at 18 demerit points instead of 24. Probationary motorists will have their licences revoked at 12 points instead of 13.