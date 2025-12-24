A sham poll in Myanmar opens a new phase of military rule

A woman walking past an election banner during the first phase of Myanmar's general election in Yangon on Dec 28.

Dr Tayzar San is the most wanted man in Myanmar. In 2021 the wiry and bespectacled doctor led the first protest against the military junta that had toppled Myanmar’s democratically elected government. In the years since then he has avoided capture, aided by a supportive population; he pops up in settlements across the country to lead demonstrations against the junta.