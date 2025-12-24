For subscribers
A sham poll in Myanmar opens a new phase of military rule
The country’s rebels are on the back foot.
The Economist
Dr Tayzar San is the most wanted man in Myanmar. In 2021 the wiry and bespectacled doctor led the first protest against the military junta that had toppled Myanmar’s democratically elected government. In the years since then he has avoided capture, aided by a supportive population; he pops up in settlements across the country to lead demonstrations against the junta.
In early December he appeared in Mandalay, the second-biggest city, to protest against the regime’s latest ploy: a sham election that began on Dec 28
a sham election that began on Dec 28. Delighted locals applauded and flashed the three-finger salute (a symbol of opposition to military rule) before their hero slipped back into the shadows.