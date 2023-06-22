A second life for electric-vehicle batteries poses a challenge for the industry

Mr Nam Juny spent three decades exporting used South Korean vehicles and car parts all around the world before spotting an opportunity in the nascent global battery market.

In 2018, the 57-year-old scrapyard owner, a veteran of defunct conglomerate Daewoo’s trading division, founded Bastro, a Seoul-based start-up that repurposes electric-vehicle (EV) batteries for other uses. His logic is simple: An EV battery dies twice – once when it can no longer power a vehicle, and again when it can no longer power anything else.