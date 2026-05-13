A robot monk blesses the humanoid hype cycle

AI-enabled robotics looks impressive but progress in the field calls for more than theatrical performance.

Gabi, a humanoid robot dressed as a Buddhist monk, attending an ordination ceremony at Jogye Temple in Seoul on May 6.

South Korea’s largest Buddhist sect has welcomed its first humanoid robot. But actual monks around the world probably don’t have to worry for their jobs just yet.

Named Gabi, Korean for Buddha’s mercy, the Unitree G1 device appeared last week at a Seoul temple in a rust-brown robe, complete with prayer beads and comically oversized gloves. On May 16, it is expected to join three fellow androids at the Lotus Lantern Festival marking Buddha’s birthday.

The Jogye Order said in a statement that the ordination ceremony of the AI robot symbolised a new possibility for humans and technology to coexist. It is also part of a push to appeal to more young people at a time when surveys indicate that only 8 per cent of South Koreans aged 18 to 29 identify as Buddhist.

I have written before about my scepticism of artificial intelligence’s creep into religious practices, so I was intrigued. But this robot monk feels less like a provocation about faith than a mirror for the current state of the humanoid boom: photogenic, underdeveloped and dressed up as moral progress before anyone has written the rules.

The ceremony was made to go viral. As it turns out, Gabi’s responses were pre-recorded, and the machine was merely on loan from its manufacturer, according to the New York Times. That makes it a near-perfect mascot for this stage of the much-prophesied physical AI era. Again and again, these machines prove extremely useful for hype and public relations while still struggling to find their purpose in the real world.

Unitree Technologies has mastered the trick. Its slick quadrupeds and humanoids have become fixtures of the viral tech circuit, showing that a robot does not need to be useful if it can be theatrical.

The company’s machines have starred in consecutive CCTV Lunar New Year broadcasts, most recently performing gongfu . The Buddhist monk robot is unsettling for the same reason as its martial arts cousins – both invite us to confuse performance with progress.

The real impact of this technology that infuses AI systems with human-shaped hardware will come not when they achieve enlightenment, but more mundane tasks like factory productivity.

Still, the stakes are getting higher. Morgan Stanley forecasts that the market for humanoids could be twice the size of the auto industry in the coming decades, likely to reach US$5 trillion (S$6.4 trillion) by 2050, with more than a billion in use.

China is dominating the field of AI-enabled robotics, and the gap with the US is widening, the analysts added.

At the World AI Conference in August 2025 in Shanghai, I watched what would have looked like science fiction even a few years ago come to life, as hundreds of humanoids put on a jerky, uncanny show of dancing, playing drums and serving beer.

Gabi is an early sign of what happens when China’s fast-advancing robotics industry starts exporting more human-like devices into the most intimate public spaces, like churches, homes, schools and care facilities. With prices of Chinese-made robots falling, the West has no excuse to be caught off guard by Beijing’s future domination of this sector.

The Jogye Order and other faith leaders are right to explore the technology’s impact. During the ordination ceremony, Gabi pledged five vows adapted for robots: to respect life and property, obey humans, avoid deception, and conserve energy by not overcharging.

The problem, of course, is that Gabi cannot understand any of those things, it can only perform them.

It is not just a Buddhist problem – Pope Leo XIV has also made AI one of the early moral tests of his papacy, warning about the technology’s lack of guard rails. These humanoid vows offer a jumping-off point for where the rules should begin, though not with the robots, but with the companies building, marketing and deploying them.

While the ceremony was impressive or unsettling, depending on who you ask, the performance and lack of true agency ultimately exposed the chasm between promise and capability.

Despite all the hype, humanoids still struggle with some of the most basic human abilities, including dexterity. The human hand, with its dense collection of muscles, tendons and nerves, remains brutally hard to replicate. Even the engineering task of how to put palms together for prayer proved an incredibly difficult obstacle.

For now, humans building machines in our image is not proof of enlightenment, but a test of whether we can impose rules before the spectacle becomes infrastructure. A robot monk is harmless theatre. A billion human-shaped machines, deployed on faith in their makers, would not be. Bloomberg.