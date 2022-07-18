A riskier approach to new vaccines will pay off

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - At the risk of sounding like a newlywed presenting my spouse with a list of pointers for improvement, these once-miraculous Covid-19 vaccines could do better. It wasn't long ago that I celebrated the anniversary of being fully vaccinated, but that first flush of immunity started to wane very quickly. I've even been flirting with some exciting new variants.

I shouldn't joke. The vaccines were indeed spectacularly effective, as well as being as safe as one could hope. But the virus has adapted so quickly that it is at risk of leaving us behind.