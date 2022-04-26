A revitalised non-aligned movement could arise from the Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought strong Western condemnation and sanctions, but many nations around the world have chosen not to join this united front.

Dozens of governments outside Europe and North America have been reluctant to censure Russia, and many more have refrained from joining multilateral sanctions. China has tacitly supported the Kremlin since its February affirmation of a Sino-Russian friendship with "no limits". A few others have backed Russia vocally, among them Belarus, which has served as a staging ground for the Russian invasion.