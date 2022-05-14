A paean to Singapore's other river

Seemingly second fiddle, the Kallang River, Singapore's longest waterway, can play a bigger role in our collective imagination.

Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It's a river marked out in the oldest colonial era maps of Singapore. Tied to the nation's history, it has over the years been cleaned up and now forms an integral part of many residents' daily commute and active lifestyle. Otters have been spotted frolicking and feeding in it.

No, it's not the Singapore River. Rather, I am referring to Singapore's longest waterway, Kallang River, which has Lower Peirce Reservoir as its source, courses some 10 kilometres through Ang Mo Kio, Potong Pasir and Bendemeer before emptying into Kallang Basin.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 14, 2022, with the headline A paean to Singapore's other river. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top