A paean to Singapore's other river

It's a river marked out in the oldest colonial era maps of Singapore. Tied to the nation's history, it has over the years been cleaned up and now forms an integral part of many residents' daily commute and active lifestyle. Otters have been spotted frolicking and feeding in it.

No, it's not the Singapore River. Rather, I am referring to Singapore's longest waterway, Kallang River, which has Lower Peirce Reservoir as its source, courses some 10 kilometres through Ang Mo Kio, Potong Pasir and Bendemeer before emptying into Kallang Basin.