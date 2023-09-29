A paean to bak chor mee – the uniquely Singaporean minced pork noodle dish

Call me tam chiak (Hokkien for greedy), but if there is one thing I miss about Singapore since I left the city-state three months ago, it is Singapore food. Not just any food – here in Perth, I live a short drive away from multiple Singaporean/Malaysian restaurants offering daily access to char kway teow, chicken rice, hor fun, satay, even kway chap. It is another dish that is hard to come by – bak chor mee (lovingly shortened to BCM for those in the know).

This dish of minced pork noodles – of noodles cooked al dente, usually served with minced pork and slivers of liver, tossed in a sauce of chilli, vinegar and lard, with a flavourful soup to go with it – looks deceptively easy but is notoriously hard to make. It is also, as far as I can tell, a uniquely Singaporean dish.