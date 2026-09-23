A normie’s guide to understanding the global AI safety debate
AI safety is becoming a geopolitical and public policy maze. A return to first principles may show us how to erect sensible guardrails.
With a torrent of specialist jargon – from “recursive self-improvement” and “p(doom)” to “pacing the frontier” – the snowballing global debate over artificial intelligence safety is becoming harder to follow by the day.
If it is not these terms sending us normies – normal citizens outside the AI world – scrambling to keep up, it is the proliferating catalogue of doomsday scenarios. These range from mass unemployment and DIY cyberattacks or bio-weapons, all the way to the ultimate fear: human extinction.