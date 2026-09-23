Straitstimes.com header logo

A normie’s guide to understanding the global AI safety debate

AI safety is becoming a geopolitical and public policy maze. A return to first principles may show us how to erect sensible guardrails.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sensible guardrails can reassure ordinary citizens that AI will not be allowed to run unchecked, says the writer.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Bhavan Jaipragas

With a torrent of specialist jargon – from “recursive self-improvement” and “p(doom)” to “pacing the frontier” – the snowballing global debate over artificial intelligence safety is becoming harder to follow by the day.

If it is not these terms sending us normies – normal citizens outside the AI world – scrambling to keep up, it is the proliferating catalogue of doomsday scenarios. These range from mass unemployment and DIY cyberattacks or bio-weapons, all the way to the ultimate fear: human extinction.

See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

US-China ties

Donald Trump

Technology and research

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.