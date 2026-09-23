A normie’s guide to understanding the global AI safety debate

AI safety is becoming a geopolitical and public policy maze. A return to first principles may show us how to erect sensible guardrails.

Sensible guardrails can reassure ordinary citizens that AI will not be allowed to run unchecked, says the writer.

With a torrent of specialist jargon – from “recursive self-improvement” and “p(doom)” to “pacing the frontier” – the snowballing global debate over artificial intelligence safety is becoming harder to follow by the day.

If it is not these terms sending us normies – normal citizens outside the AI world – scrambling to keep up, it is the proliferating catalogue of doomsday scenarios. These range from mass unemployment and DIY cyberattacks or bio-weapons, all the way to the ultimate fear: human extinction.