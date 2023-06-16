A new threat to financial stability lurks in the cloud

Three weeks ago, the United States Treasury announced the launch of a new oversight committee called the Cloud Executive Steering Group.

It received almost no public attention. No wonder: Compared with the explosive controversies around cryptocurrencies, ChatGPT or Europe’s new drive to break up Google’s dominance of adtech, cloud computing – the public and private data storage and processing platforms run by Big Tech vendors – sounds achingly dull. So much so, that most Americans view Amazon as “just” an online retail giant, even though its cloud division now generates significant revenues.