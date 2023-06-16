A new threat to financial stability lurks in the cloud

Regulators are getting nervous about the risks emanating from data storage and processing platforms dominated by a handful of big companies.

Gillian Tett

Regulators are getting nervous about the systemic financial risks emanating from the cloud. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Three weeks ago, the United States Treasury announced the launch of a new oversight committee called the Cloud Executive Steering Group.

It received almost no public attention. No wonder: Compared with the explosive controversies around cryptocurrencies, ChatGPT or Europe’s new drive to break up Google’s dominance of adtech, cloud computing – the public and private data storage and processing platforms run by Big Tech vendors – sounds achingly dull. So much so, that most Americans view Amazon as “just” an online retail giant, even though its cloud division now generates significant revenues.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top