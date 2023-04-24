A new MBA for the AI era? There’s an app for that

You know you’re at a business school when the architecture changes from classical to modern glass and brick, when the Latin mottos give way to slick corporate logos and touchy-feely mission statements, and when the student body looks bright eyed rather than hung over.

So it is at Insead’s French campus in Fontainebleau on an April afternoon, every inch the quintessential B-school – ranked Europe’s No. 2 by Bloomberg Businessweek, after the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland – from the engraved names of donors on the walls to the single student in a banana outfit walking by (it’s a designated “fun day,” apparently).