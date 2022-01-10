Power Play

A new Great Wall in the making?

Covid-19 and a hostile external environment are fostering inward-looking nativist sentiments, which could accelerate the process of decoupling and hurt China’s economy.

China Bureau Chief
Chinese President Xi Jinping on a giant screen at the celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, on July 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Even as China advances towards being a global superpower, it is at the same time building a Great Wall again.

