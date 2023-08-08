A new frontier for travel scammers: AI-generated guidebooks

These shoddy guidebooks bolstered by sham reviews have proliferated in recent months.

Seth Kugel and Stephen Hiltner

Shoddy guidebooks that appear to be compiled with the help of generative AI have proliferated in recent months on Amazon. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY
Updated
Published
31 min ago
In March, as she planned for an upcoming trip to France, Ms Amy Kolsky, an experienced international traveller who lives in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, visited Amazon.com and typed in a few search terms: travel, guidebook, France.

Titles from a handful of trusted brands appeared near the top of the page: Rick Steves, Fodor’s, Lonely Planet. Also among the top search results was the highly rated France Travel Guide by Mike Steves who, according to an Amazon author page, is a renowned travel writer.

