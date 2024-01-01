A midlife career change is as good as a rest

Options don’t have to narrow for the over-50s, but it pays to prepare the ground.

Camilla Cavendish

For many, the biggest barrier to change is ourselves. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
A Christmas card arrived recently from an old friend telling us she’s had a bit part on television. Formerly a teacher, she enrolled in drama school in her 50s, which didn’t augur well. Her parents had warned her against taking such a big risk when she was starting out. But after her mother died and left her a small legacy she took the leap — watching her on stage, you’d think she’d been doing it all her life.

I’ve interviewed lots of people who’ve made career shifts in midlife. The lucky ones talk with a sparkle that makes them seem younger. They achieve, often for the first time, the happiness that comes from what the Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi called a “flow state”: being completely absorbed in the task.

