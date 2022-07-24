A love letter to airports

SINGAPORE - It is "Airmageddon" at airports in Europe and elsewhere, with globetrotters losing luggage and sanity. This summer, slashed flights and unending lines are among the unwanted baggage of a pandemic that has left aviation and the world adrift.

A former colleague spent 60 hellish hours to get from Singapore to Milwaukee in the United States, enduring a United Airlines flight delay at Changi Airport, an unscheduled stopover in Honolulu for a crew change, a missed connection in San Francisco and a no-show pilot in Chicago who was replaced by a substitute.