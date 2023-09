When you next tuck into your dish of fish-head curry, here’s something to chew over as you bite into its star ingredient, red snapper. This fish is playing a key role in growing Singapore’s aquaculture, which is important for making us less dependent on imported food.

Given Singapore’s urban landscape, this is a tough call. But aquaculture, where fish, shellfish and aquatic plants are bred and cultivated in water “farms”, offers one way forward.