A last gamble for a UK prime minister who has run out of road

With nothing on the horizon likely to dramatically improve, Sunak has decided to seize the economic moment

Robert Shrimsley

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside 10 Downing Street in London on May 22. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
May 23, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A surprise election – or at least a semi-surprise – was Rishi Sunak’s last card, and he has played it. And yet, like so many of the British prime minister’s gambits, this move is a product of his political weakness. It is the play of a man who has run out of ideas, run out of options, and sees no reason why his prospects might improve.

Ordinarily, a prime minister so far behind in the opinion polls does not rush to the country. Some close to Mr Sunak have long argued for an early vote, but the logical moment was to hold it alongside this month’s local elections. Nor can those results have encouraged him: they were uniformly disastrous for his party.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top