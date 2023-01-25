A home is still affordable in Singapore unless you expect a luxury house

The Singapore residential property market has defied gravity over the past two years.
Despite the circuit breaker halting most activities from April to June 2020 and severely impacting most sectors across the economy, the property market chugged on.
