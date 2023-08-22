A home is not just a house: Singaporeans have wealth that cannot be measured

What does it take to strengthen the bonds among Singaporeans and for the Government to keep the faith with the people, to build a home and a nation, and not just a trading hub of one or two generations of sojourners?

Acknowledging their needs, meeting them in ways that straddle competing interests, and directing them to help themselves and one another to build that sense of camaraderie and community – this is the basic spirit behind Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally speech in 2023.