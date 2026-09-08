A Grab order buys not just time, but also energy
The convenience economy is rising because it saves us effort. This changes what our neighbourhood stores should be built to provide.
Sabine Benoit
SINGAPORE – Last week, I ordered dinner on Grab, while sitting just a few steps away from my fridge, stocked pantry and stove. I was not short of time. But I had six meetings that day, dozens of e-mails to look at and hundreds of small decisions to make. I didn’t feel up to the small effort it takes to get up, walk into the kitchen, decide what to cook and then get it done.
I am not alone. Food delivery in South-east Asia has grown at double-digit rates in 2024 and 2025, and that growth comes from more people ordering rather than regulars ordering more often.