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A Grab order buys not just time, but also energy

The convenience economy is rising because it saves us effort. This changes what our neighbourhood stores should be built to provide.

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Food delivery in South-east Asia has grown at double-digit rates in 2024 and 2025.

Food delivery in South-east Asia has grown at double-digit rates in 2024 and 2025.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Sabine Benoit

SINGAPORE – Last week, I ordered dinner on Grab, while sitting just a few steps away from my fridge, stocked pantry and stove. I was not short of time. But I had six meetings that day, dozens of e-mails to look at and hundreds of small decisions to make. I didn’t feel up to the small effort it takes to get up, walk into the kitchen, decide what to cook and then get it done.

I am not alone. Food delivery in South-east Asia has grown at double-digit rates in 2024 and 2025, and that growth comes from more people ordering rather than regulars ordering more often.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.