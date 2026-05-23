A first job offer? Why the salary might not be the whole story

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Fresh graduates are holding out for better offers. The data suggests many may be waiting too long.

Data suggests that the gap between what many graduates expect and what employers are actually paying is wider than most realise – and that holding out for the imagined offer sometimes comes at a real cost.

You have recently graduated and are diligently seeking employment, but the job offers you received do not meet your expectations. The salary is lower than you expected. The role sounds less exciting than what you studied for.

Your peers from the graduating cohort seem to be getting better offers. And so you wait, or you decline the available job offers, hoping something closer to what you had in mind will come along.

That instinct is understandable. Your starting salary matters – it shapes future earnings, signals how the market values your skills, and gives you financial stability at a moment when you’re trying to build independence. Nobody should be told to simply take whatever is offered and be grateful.

But the data suggests that the gap between what many graduates expect and what employers are actually paying is wider than most realise – and that holding out for the imagined offer sometimes comes at a real cost.

The number you’re waiting for

A 2025 Ministry of Manpower (MOM) study, involving about 2,500 respondents, on school-to-work transitions found that nearly a third of young residents turned down a job because the pay felt too low, while another 26 per cent held out in hope of what they perceived as better jobs, better pay or a job which suits their preferences. On the surface, that sounds like a reasonable response to a competitive market. But the same study also revealed something worth sitting with.

Graduates in information technology expected a starting salary of at least $6,000. The median offered was $5,150. In b usiness administration, the expectation was $5,000; the median offer was $4,000. Engineering sciences graduates expected $5,000 but were paid $4,450.

These aren’t trivial gaps. But they also aren’t necessarily signs that employers are being unfair or that graduates are being unrealistic.

Salary expectations are often shaped by peers, online forums or that one exceptional case that became the benchmark for everyone. Market rates are shaped by a different set of forces – the supply of hires in the market, organisational performance or economic headwinds – and these two do not always align neatly.

The first job factor

For some, the first job may be seen as a definitive statement of worth. It is, more accurately, an entry point – the place from which everything else becomes possible or not.

A lower-than-expected starting salary at a role with genuine learning opportunities, good management and room to grow can be a better option in the long run than a higher salary in a role that offers none of those things. It’s what the evidence from surveys on career trajectories consistently shows.

Skills acquired early, exposure to good work environments and professional networks built in your 20s compound over time in ways that are hard to put a number on but very easy to feel later.

The benefits you might be overlooking

There’s another dimension to job offers that often gets underweighted at the point of decision: the non-wage benefits.

The same 2025 MOM data also shows that half of workers cite job stability as a key factor in accepting a job offer. Among younger workers, flexible arrangements, learning opportunities and career progression rank highly – often above salary once they’ve been in the workforce for a while.

Around seven in 10 employers now offer at least one form of flexible work arrangement. Many provide medical coverage, skills development support and structured progression pathways.

These matter – but they’re easy to discount when you’re comparing offers primarily on salary. A role paying $200 less a month but offering genuine mentorship, a clear promotion structure and a manager who invests in your development is a different proposition from what the headline number suggests.

Part of learning to evaluate job offers well is learning to price in what’s harder to see.

This means considering what’s harder to quantify or see on the surface, such as the potential for long-term growth, workplace culture and career development opportunities. The recently launched Singapore Opportunity Index (SOI) 2025 identifies firms that stand out for different strengths.

One category of firms is Career Launchers that open doors for individuals at the early stages of their career and create opportunities for them to advance in their career – either through promotions or laterally into different roles or functions.

By evaluating these hidden opportunities, individuals can make more informed decisions about their career paths, understanding not just the immediate or more tangible benefits, but the longer-term potential for growth.

A different way to think about the gap

None of this means you should take any offer that comes your way, or stop negotiating, or lower your ambitions.

It means something more specific: that the expectation gap is worth examining honestly, not just as a market failure or an employer problem, but as something you have some agency over.

When evaluating a role, it helps to ask a few questions beyond the salary: Is there a clear sense of how people progress here? Will I be learning something I can build on? Is there flexibility if my circumstances change?

These aren’t soft questions. They’re the ones that tend to predict whether a job turns into a career, or just a line on your curriculum vitae.

If your expected salary is anchored to the top end of what the market offers, you will feel underpaid by most offers you receive – even reasonable ones. If you’re waiting for a role that checks every box before you’ll accept, you may be waiting longer than the opportunity cost justifies.

The experiences and networks you build in your first role have real value that doesn’t show up in the offer letter.

Imagine a fresh graduate who starts her career at a small and medium-sized enterprise. She ends up taking ownership of a project, an opportunity that might not have come up so quickly in a larger company. She is also taken under the wing of a senior colleague. A year later, she has a successful project to speak of and a mentor who gives her clear direction of her career path moving forward.

However, if an offer genuinely feels off – if the role has no growth path, the workplace culture seems poor or the salary is significantly below market – that is a legitimate signal worth heeding.

The goal isn’t to accept whatever you’re given. It’s to make the decision with a clearer picture, rather than one distorted by expectations that were always going to be hard to meet.

Acknowledging that there is no one-size-fits-all motivation factor is key. This is also reflected in the SOI 2025, where the results showed that companies that performed well on the index demonstrated different models of success to attracting and retaining talent , and advancing employees’ careers.

What employers need to do

For employers, high salaries may attract talent initially but are insufficient to retain young working professionals who value growth and developmental opportunities.

It is thus essential for companies to invest in developing leadership capabilities to ensure that the right skills and knowledge are effectively cascaded to employees, with clear direction and career pathways.

Organisations that integrate strategic learning and development initiatives, designed to build critical capabilities, foster career progression and provide meaningful exposure opportunities, create an environment that nurtures both professional growth and long-term engagement.

When these initiatives are coupled with a compelling employer brand, the organisation not only strengthens its appeal to high-potential talent but also cultivates loyalty and motivation, particularly among fresh graduates who value developmental opportunities, purpose-driven work and clear pathways for advancement.

Such a multi-dimensional strategy positions the organisation competitively in the labour market while simultaneously reinforcing internal capability and succession pipelines.

The first job won’t be perfect. For most people, it never is. But approached with the right expectations – honest ones, grounded in what the market actually offers and what early careers actually look like – it can be the foundation for something much better than you might currently imagine.