A final moment of truth in a flood of lies

Alex Jones, prominent conspiracy theorist, has conceded in court that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 was real but this vindication of the truth, though gratifying, raises three disquieting questions.

Pamela Paul
Updated
Published
4 min ago
In America's clash between information and disinformation, the facts just won a rare round: Alex Jones has conceded that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec 14, 2012, which he had repeatedly told millions of readers of his alt-right website Infowars was "a hoax" perpetrated by "actors", was, in point of fact, "100 per cent real".

He told this truth last week on the witness stand in a defamation lawsuit, but only after lying multiple times under oath and only after failing to produce documents and to testify at earlier trials.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2022, with the headline A final moment of truth in a flood of lies. Subscribe

