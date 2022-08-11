A final moment of truth in a flood of lies

(NYTIMES) - In America's clash between information and disinformation, the facts just won a rare round: Alex Jones has conceded that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec 14, 2012, which he had repeatedly told millions of readers of his alt-right website Infowars was "a hoax" perpetrated by "actors", was, in point of fact, "100 per cent real".

He told this truth last week on the witness stand in a defamation lawsuit, but only after lying multiple times under oath and only after failing to produce documents and to testify at earlier trials.