A dose of realism for defiant Russia

Asad Latif
A soldier fires an RPG near the front line in Kreminna, Ukraine, on Jan 3, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
February 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM
Published
February 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Defiance appears to mark Russian state media commentary on the Ukraine war, a year into what was supposed to be an easy victory but which has turned into protracted conflict.

The spirit of the moment is captured in an article by columnist Lyuba Lulko of Pravda, the Russian Federation Communist Party’s newspaper. She places the war in the context of historical animosity between the West and Russia. “The West planned the destruction of the federation of the Russian peoples after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” she wrote on Jan 31.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top