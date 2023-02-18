A dose of realism for defiant Russia

Defiance appears to mark Russian state media commentary on the Ukraine war, a year into what was supposed to be an easy victory but which has turned into protracted conflict.

The spirit of the moment is captured in an article by columnist Lyuba Lulko of Pravda, the Russian Federation Communist Party’s newspaper. She places the war in the context of historical animosity between the West and Russia. “The West planned the destruction of the federation of the Russian peoples after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” she wrote on Jan 31.