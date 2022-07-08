A divided America can still lead the West

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Soil erosion, Christianity, public baths: in all, the scholar Alexander Demandt counted 210 theories for the collapse of the Roman Empire. Edward Gibbon devoted six volumes of prose and much of his romantically arid life to his.

The bagginess of the historiography around the fall of Rome is daunting, but then the subject itself took two or three centuries to play out. From the anarchy that began in 235 to the toppling of the last Western emperor, about as much time passed as between the French Revolution and now.