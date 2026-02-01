For subscribers
A deal that will shape the future of digital trade
Singapore’s digital trade agreement with the EU advances its vision for a rules-based digital economy.
On Feb 1, Singapore and the European Union (EU) marked the entry into force of the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement (DTA)
EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement (DTA), which sends a strong signal on our shared commitment to upholding open, fair and competitive trade.
Through this agreement, the EU and Singapore are joining forces to shape the future of digital trade. We are advancing our vision for a rules-based digital economy that will benefit our people, businesses, and societies, enabling them to seize new, greater opportunities in the digital age. This landmark agreement is also a testament to our shared values of trust, cooperation, and innovation.