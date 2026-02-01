A deal that will shape the future of digital trade

Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic at the signing of the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement in May 2025.

On Feb 1, Singapore and the European Union (EU) marked the entry into force of the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement (DTA) , which sends a strong signal on our shared commitment to upholding open, fair and competitive trade.

Through this agreement, the EU and Singapore are joining forces to shape the future of digital trade. We are advancing our vision for a rules-based digital economy that will benefit our people, businesses, and societies, enabling them to seize new, greater opportunities in the digital age. This landmark agreement is also a testament to our shared values of trust, cooperation, and innovation.